FOOTBALL: Sunday League cup quarter-final places decided

Sills & Betteridge Lincoln Sunday Football League

Sunday saw the second round matches played in the Ron Eaglen Cup as the competition gears up for the business end of the competition.

In truth there were few shocks as the teams from the Premier Division progressed to give the quarter-final a look of seven out of the eight teams coming from the league’s top division.

Scothern United were the leading scorers in the cup, recording a 7-1 home win over Division Two side Waddington United, despite going behind early in the game. Next up on the scoring charts were Ivy Tavern who overcame Premier Division opponents Metheringham FC with a 6-0 win at Meg.

Travellers Rest faced a potential banana skin when they visited neighbours AFC Plough at the Cowpaddle but they overcame recording a 5-1 away win. Lincoln Moorlands dealt with the challenge of Crows Athletic with a 5-3 home win, whilst Ruston Sports AFC defeated St Helens FC for the second time in a cup competition this season by recording a 4-1 success at Skellingthorpe Road.

Ruston’s neighbours, United, had a 3-2 success away at FVA Jerusalem, and New Swan FC came through their game away at Old Boys United with a comfortable 4-0 win under their belts. The lowest ranked team in the round were Hykeham Athletic from Division Four and they overcame the challenge of North Lindum Hawks when they came out winners 4-3 in an entertaining game at Cherry Willingham.

Hykeham Athletic now remain as the only non-Premier Division left in the competition which now enters the quarter-final stage at the next round which will be played on December 11.

Premier Division

There was only one game played in this division today due to the cup games.

That game saw the bottom two teams go head to head at Welton and it was the visitors, Newton United, who took the points courtesy of a 3-0 win against Welton Sports AFC, a result which sees them move up a place in the league table, whilst their hosts remain rooted at the foot of the table without any points from their games played to date.

Division One

Leaders Gatehouse FC made it five wins out of five with a 6-2 win at Horncastle Town.

Welton FC returned to winning ways, also out at Horncastle, when they netted the points with a 3-2 win at AFC Harpars.

The remaining two games saw the points shared with AFC Lincoln Green and Lincoln Imp FC drawing 3-3 at Fen Lane, and Saxilby Athletic and Hykeham Memorial FC drawing 2-2 at Saxilby.

Division Two

Bassingham Bugle Horn FC produced the shock result of the day with a 13-2 hammering of previously unbeaten Greenbank FC at the Recreation Ground.

Nathan Holland enjoyed his day, capping off a fine performance by scoring six goals. This result moves Bassingham up to second in the table as they jumped above their visitors on goal difference, a goal difference that was worth 22 goals with their opponents.

Railway Inn AFC remain the table leaders as they returned home from their visit to Bardney FC with a 6-4 win to their credit.

Division Three

Leaders Wragby FC continue to march on unchecked and today they recorded their eighth straight league win with a 5-2 home win against Newtoft Terriers.#

League newcomers this season, Cherry Willingham, look as though they will have a serious say in matters in the division this season and that was underlined by their excellent 3-2 win away at Queen in the West FC.

Likewise, Shakespeare Athletic will hope to be challenging at the end of the season and their 2-1 win away at Dynamo Varsity keeps them in third place in the table. At the other end of the table, Lincoln RNA collected their first league win of the season with an excellent 1-0 home victory against Fox & Hounds FC, a result which lifts them off the foot of the table.

The remaining game in the division between Ingleby Arms (Marton) FC and Witham FC was postponed due to Witham FC withdrawing from the league this week.

Division Four

Railway Inn United ended a bad week which saw them suffer a six point league deduction by bouncing back with the 22-0 demolition of basement side Blue Lion FC.

Leaders Coningsby enjoyed a 6-0 win at AFC West End whilst Broadley FC kept up the pressure on the leaders with a narrow 3-2 home win against The Shed FC.

The final game in this division saw Birchwood United record an excellent 3-0 away win at AFC Golden Eagle, this being the first league defeat inflicted on the Eagle this season.