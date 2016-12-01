FOOTBALL: Fog favours five-goal Coningsby

Boston Saturday Football League

Premier Division

Coningsby FC 5

Wyberton Reserves 0

When Coningsby FC ran out to greet Wyberton Reserves on Saturday the winter sun was shining and things looked set for a good afternoon’s football.

The first half an hour was fairly uneventful with neither goalie being stretched but then the weather took a hand with fog, thin at first, rolling up the River Bain and across the Allan Barker Field.

Shaun Boothby seemed to come alive in the new conditions and scored two for Coningsby before the half time whistle.

After the break, with the fog slowly getting thicker and the light starting to fade, Jamie Congalton managed another two for the Reds.

The coup de grace came shortly before the final whistle, from Jack Obriene with a long shot from well outside the penalty area that the Wyberton keeper possibly didn’t see coming until it was too late.