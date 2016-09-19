FOOTBALL: Boston Saturday League results round-up

Boston Saturday Football League
Taylors Garages Premier Division
Boston College 0 v 2 Pointon, Heckington Millers 1 v 2 Ruskington Rovers.
Taylors Peugeot Division One
FC Kirton 1 v 7 Fulbeck United, Horncastle Town Reserves 3 v 1 Freiston, Railway Athletic 5 v 1 Swineshead Reserves.
Taylors Ford Division Two
Billinghay Athletic Reserves 2 v 5 Park United, Coningsby Reserves 1 v 2 FC Hammers, East Coast 7 v 1 Kirton Town Reserves, FC Wrangle OFF v OFF Sibsey, Spilsby Town Reserves 6 v 0 Fishtoft Reserves, Swineshead ‘A’ 3 v 3 Boston International.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three
Benington Reserves 0 v 2 Boston Athletic, Boston Titans 3 v 7 Boston College Reserves, Fosdyke Reserves 1 v 2 Leverton SFC Reserves, Holbeach Bank 3 v 4 Wyberton ‘A’, Spalding Harriers 2 v 3 Old Doningtonians Reserves.
Lincs Junior Cup
Beehive OFF v OFF Leverton SFC (Beehive withdrew from the competition).
Fishtoft Cup
Fishtoft 2 v 3 Benington, Kirton Town 4 v 4 Friskney (AET – Friskney won 4-3 on penalties), Mareham United OFF v OFF Swineshead, Old Doningtonians 6 v 1 Fosdyke, Old Leake 2 v 3 Spilsby Town, Woodhall Spa United 3 v 1 Skegness Town Reserves, Wyberton Reserves 4 v 2 Coningsby.
