FOOTBALL: Boston Saturday League results round-up

Taylors Peugeot Division One

A Tom Ruck hat-trick helped Fishtoft to a 6-2 home win against Horncastle Town Reserves.

Fishtoft hit the ground running against visitors Horncastle Town Reserves and debutant Ben Hardstaff scored the first goal of the day after 10 minutes. Two further goals were added by Ruck, one from the penalty spot, to give Fishtoft a three goal half- time lead.

The second half started in similar fashion with a sublime pass from Casey Sullivan setting up Ruck for his hat-trick before Horncastle did finally come into the game, scoring two goals themselves through Lee Wilson and Andy Bullivant, but each time Fishtoft were able to respond with the further goals being added by Jamie Kuhn and Neill Allen.

The match was well controlled by referee Paul Revell.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Sibsey still hold a 100 per cent record following their fourth victory on the bounce, this time a narrow 4-3 home win against Coningsby Reserves secured three valuable points.

Kayne Tate hit two of Sibsey’s goals while Jason Wade and Ryan Austin made sure Coningsby were defeated.

