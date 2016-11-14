Boston Saturday Football League results round-up

Taylors Garages Premier Division
Billinghay Ath OFF Heckington Millers (Heckington Millers withdrawn
from league), Boston College OFF Wyberton Res, Pointon OFF Ruskington Rovers.
Taylors Peugeot Division One
Fosdyke 1 Old Doningtonians 5, Freiston OFF AFC Tetford, Friskney 3 Swineshead Res 2, Fulbeck United 6 FC Kirton 0, Woodhall Spa Utd 2 Horncastle Town Res 3.
Taylors Ford Division Two
Boston International FC OFF Pointon Res, FC Wrangle 1 Park Utd 3, Fishtoft Res OFF FC Hammers, Kirton Town Res OFF East Coast, Sibsey OFF Spilsby Town Res, Swineshead ‘A’ 0 Billinghay Res 4.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three
Boston Ath 4 Benington Res 1, Boston Titans OFF Spalding Harriers (Boston Titans unable to raise a
team), Holbeach Bank 9 Fosdyke Res 2, Northgate Olympic 4 Leverton SFC Res 3, Old Doningtonians Res 3 Mareham Utd Res 6, Wyberton ‘A’ OFF Boston College Res.
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup
Benington 2 Swineshead Institute 1, Coningsby 3 Epworth Town 2, Leverton SFC 9 Kirton Town 2, Wyberton 4 Shape Changers 1.