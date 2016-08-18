Boston League scoops top title

The Boston and District Saturday Football League has been officially recognised as the best adult grassroots Football League in the country.

Having won a Silver Award in 2013, this time they have gone one better in The FA Respect & Fair Play Awards 2015-16, claiming the Gold Award in the grassroots League category along with The Sheffield and District Junior Football League.

Alistair Wilson collects his award.

The winners were announced at the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium, and league chairman Roger Gell received the award from David Gill, Acting Football Association chairman.

Also at the presentation were league president Ray Tinkler, league vice-chairman David Ely and league secretary Elaine Wilson.

The award was in recognition of the part that the league has played in the integration of foreign nationals into the Boston and District Saturday Football League, which has seen the participation figure doubled from three per cent to six per cent.

Mr Gell said: “I am absolutely thrilled that the Boston and District Saturday Football League has been honoured by the Football Association with a National Award.

“We won a Silver Award three years ago but, this is a step up, and to have won such a prestigious award is wonderful for our league.

“But, of course, the winning of such an award would not be possible without those involved, league officers, management committee, football clubs, club secretaries, managers, players and referees, all of whom play a part in making the Boston and District Saturday Football League what it is ,and which now has the accolade of the best adult grassroots football league in the country.”

Meanwhile, the Boston league - which has around 1,400 players registered and includes teams from areas such as Spalding, Pointon, Skegness, Coningsby, Holbeach and more - has also been honoured at the Lincolnshire FA’s fourth annual community awards evening.

Also at the county awards night, Boston’s Alistair Wilson was named as the referee of the year.

On honouring Wilson, the LFA stated: “Alistair has been officiating in the semi-professional game for the past 10 years, but in the last two years he has truly come of age.

“The Level Three referee has developed into one of the most reliable and consistent officials in the county and his excellent season saw him rewarded with a national play-off semi-final at Royston.

“Off the pitch, he is chairman of Boston Referees’ Association as well as a county assessor.

“For his all-round contribution to refereeing in Lincolnshire, he is rightly the referee of the year.”