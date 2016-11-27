Woodhall Spa CC set for new opponents

Woodhall Spa CC will be facing new opponents in the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League when they report back to Jubilee Park next year.

The league will go into 2017 with two new teams following the unexpected withdrawal of Skegness CC from the league, which means new rivals for Jack Luffman’s (pictured) side.

At the annual meeting, South Lincolnshire & Border League winners Spalding were automatically promoted and bottom side Nettleham returned to the Lincolnshire County Cricket League, while 11th-placed Grimsby Town retained their Premier League status.

However, having lost a large number of top players at the end of the season, Skegness became aware that they would have difficulty fielding a side of Premier League strength and notified the league that they would have to withdraw.

This opened the way for Alford CC to be offered - and accept - a place in the league.

Nettleham decided that they would prefer not to be re-instated and requested to remain relegated.

Alford finished second in the LCCL but the strict ECB criteria for Premier Leagues meant that winners Cherry Willingham were unable to be promoted.

Alford and Spalding - who have returned to the top flight only one year after demotion - will now contest the ECB Premier League.

Also involved in next year’s county top flight will be Boston, Bracebridge Heath, Bourne, Grantham, Grimsby Town, Louth, Lindum, Market Deeping, Sleaford and the Spa Men.