Woodhall Spa CC will be looking to keep the pressure on the Lincs ECB’s top two on Saturday.

The Spa men host Bourne at Jubilee Park (noon), looking for the victory that will keep them in contention with Bracebridge Heath and Grantham.

The Seconds will be away at Bourne, with the Sunday Firsts hosting Nettleham and Seconds at Caythorpe a day later.

Horncastle CC’s Sunday Firsts host Ainsthorpe this weekend.