Sunday Firsts claim important win

Horncastle Cricket Club’s First XI found themselves without action on Saturday as the weather once again took its toll.

The side’s scheduled contest at Keelby Seconds was cancelled, with both sides having to make do with five points each from the blank afternoon.

The result leaves Horncastle thirdin the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division, trailing leaders Brigg by 29 points and second-placed Cleethorpes by 22.

The Firsts are without a contest this weekend.

Lincoln and District

League Division Two

Blankney 103, Horncastle Sunday 1sts 106-6 - Horncastle won by four wickets.

Horncastle CC Sunday Firsts recorded a good four-wicket win at Blankney in the Lincoln and District League Division Two on Sunday.

Rob Bee led the way with the ball as the hosts were dismissed for just 103 runs.

He claimed four victims for the loss of five runs from his four overs.

Jack Tate (3-24), Richard Hickling (2-14) and Nathan Whiting (1-21) also got in on the act.

Blankney had started well, but once openers Nick Bell (31) and Stewart Pick (10) were back in the pavilion the home side found runs hard to come by.

Only Stuart Gorin (24) and Christopher Miller’s unbeaten 19 reached double figures.

Horncastle reached their winning total with four wickets to spare.

Gareth Jones top scored with 44, with support coming from Bee (18) and Whiting (23).

The result sees Horncastle move to within a point of sixth-placed Blankney.

This weekend the Sunday Firsts host third-placed Nocton.