LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

For the third week in succession, the weather wiped out the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League programme, denying clubs desperate for points the opportunity to improve their positions in the table.

Bracebridge Heath were already champions with Grantham confirmed as runners-up following Saturday’s wash out.

At the foot of the table, September’s weather gave Grimsby and Nettleham no chance of catching Skegness, who finish 10th.

The bottom two must now await decisions on feeder league winners - whether they wish to be promoted and, if so, do they meet Premier League criteria.

Members of the league’s Development Sub-Committee are currently meeting with possible contenders for promotion and their findings will be reported to the end-of- season meeting on September 21.

Sleaford’s Obus Pienaar topped the league batting lists with 1452 runs - a new league record - at an average of 111.69 while West Indian Ray Jordan of Skegness, claimed the most wickets with 48 and Grantham’s Dan Freeman, who took 43 wickets, recorded the best bowling average of 10.35.

Three wicketkeepers each made 32 dismissals - David Sargeant of Market Deeping, Lindum’s Richard Bishop - winner of the wicketkeeping award for the past two seasons - and Graham West of Louth.

And four players topped the list for the number of fielding catches, each taking 12 -Jonny Cheer (Boston), Andy Hibberd (Sleaford), Ben Stroud (Bourne) and Matt Carter (Bracebridge Heath).