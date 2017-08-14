Jones hits two half centuries in as many days for Horncastle

Have your say

Lincolnshire County League

Fourth Division

Horncastle 210-8, Louth 3rds 128-9.

Horncastle CC Firsts had to settle for a draw at Louth Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday - as the weather interrupted the contest.

The game became a timed match due to the rain, with Horncastle needing just one wicket to wrap up the win.

However, Louth battled through their reduced 42-over innings to salvage a draw.

Horncastle were very much in the driving seat after a good innings which saw Gareth Jones top score with 55 as they ended their 45 overs with a score of 210.

Further good scores were supplied by Lewis Lovegrove (43), Rob Bee (40), Nathan Whiting (30), Paul File (10) and Tom Wilkinson (10).

In reply, Louth were well behind their target when their innings ended on 128-9, three overs shy of Horncastle.

Rob Bee had taken four wickets for the loss of 47 runs, with support coming from Tom Wilkinson (2-22), Ben Wilkinson (2-22) and Jones (1-11).

Horncastle remain third in the table.

They are without a fixture this weekend.

Lincoln and District League

Division Two

Bracebridge Heath 204-7, Horncastle Sunday 1sts 150 - Bracebridge won by 54 runs.

Horncastle Sunday Firsts suffered a 54-run defeat to Bracebridge Heath in the Lincoln and District League Division Two.

The hosts ended their innings on 204-7, with wickets falling to Ben Wilkinson (3-59), Gareth Jones (2-40), Jack Tate and Nathan Whiting’s run out.

In response, Horncastle were dismissed for 150 in the 37th over.

Jones hit 55 for the second day running and support came from Whiting (29) and Richard Hickling (26).

On Sunday Horncastle Sunday Firsts travel to Old Lincolnians (1.30pm).

It will be a case of fifth versus sixth.