Dramatic ending sees Horncastle CC claim a superb victory

Horncastle secured a five-run victory over Aisthorpe at Coronation Walk on Sunday.

This Lincoln and District League Division Two match began on a damp pitch, where the toss looked as if it would prove crucial.

Aisthorpe’s captain called correctly and had no hesitation in fielding first.

Horncastle were soon left reeling on 8-2 after the early loss of Clark and Lovegrove.

Rob Bee and Chris Guest sought about rebuilding and managed to get the score up to 47 before the fall of Guest, for a well made 24.

Bee’s rearguard innings was then finally broken for a dogged 15.

Horncastle then capitulated and lost their final six wickets for only four runs, leaving them all out for only 61.

If Horncastle were to stand any chance of victory they had to get early wickets, hold their chances and grab a slice of luck.

What was to follow had the Coronation Walk crowd on the edges of their seats.

The opening bowling partnership of Tom Johnson and Gareth Jones caused havoc to the Aisthorpe top order and, thanks to some stunning glove work behind the stumps from Jonny Clark, Aisthorpe were in deep trouble at 17-4.

All of a sudden the Horncastle fielders sensed an opening and knew they had to grasp it with both hands.

Johnson and Jones finished their spells with one and three wickets respectively.

Nathan Whiting and Jack Tate were first change and carried on exactly where the first pair left off.

Smart catches by Lewis Lovegrove, and two from Tom Johnson, really backed up the great work from the bowlers and kept the pressure firmly on the Aisthorpe run chase.

Horncastle were beginning to take real charge when a 14-run over tipped the game back the way of the visitors.

With Horncastle needing four wickets for victory, Aisthorpe needed just 13 runs.

Two wickets for Whiting brought the home side closer, but with just 10 runs needed there was tension all across the ground.

In Tate’s next over he had the number seven caught for 16 to leave Horncastle just one wicket from victory.

With just six runs needed for victory, the final wicket fell with Tate’s delivery brilliantly caught by Chris Guest at extra cover, sparking scenes of utter jubilation from the Horncastle boys and the watching crowd.

It was an incredible game played in great spirits by all 22 players, which saw Horncastle the victors by just five runs.