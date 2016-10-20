Search

CRICKET: Horncastle CC players pick up awards

Rob Bee picking up the Sunday Player of the Year trophy to go with his batting and bowling awards.

Rob Bee picking up the Sunday Player of the Year trophy to go with his batting and bowling awards.

0
Have your say

Horncastle Cricket Club held their annual end of season dinner and presentation evening on Sunday.

Clubman of the Year went to Jonny Clark, whilst Rob Bee picked up three awards – Sunday Batsman, Sunday Bowler and Sunday Player of the Year. Rich Hickling collected the Sunday Fielder award.

Jonny Clark was named Clubman of the Year.

Jonny Clark was named Clubman of the Year.

Of the Saturday players, Pete Bell won the Batsman award, Freddie Lawie the Bowler, and Fielder went to Josh Woodiwiss. Saturday Player of the Year was collected by Tom Johnson.

Most Improved Player was Ed Applewhite, whilst Gareth Jones was awarded Committee Player of the Year.

Ed Applewhite receiving the Most Improved Player award.

Ed Applewhite receiving the Most Improved Player award.

Tom Johnson receiving the Saturday Player of the Year award.

Tom Johnson receiving the Saturday Player of the Year award.

Gareth Jones picking up the Committee Player of the Year award.

Gareth Jones picking up the Committee Player of the Year award.