Batting and bowling titles for Spa men

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club were among the trophies at the annual South Lincs and Border League awards night.

As well as picking up the Premier Division’s runners-up trophy the Spa won both the division’s batting and bowling awards.

Matt Haslam.

Matt Sargeant’s 949 runs earned him the batting prize, while the bowling skill of Matthew Haslam saw him pick up a total of 47 wickets, which bagged him the bowling trophy.

The trophies were presented at Grantham Cricket Club’s Gorse Lane clubhouse by John Van-der-Vord, President of the Lincolnshire County Cricket Club.

Premier Division - Champions, Sleaford 2nds; runners-up Woodhall Spa 2nds; batting award Matt Sergeant (Woodhall Spa); bowling award Matthew Haslam (Woodhall Spa); wicketkeeping Dan Hutson (Sleaford 2nds); junior batting Jaden Fell (Grantham 2nds); junior bowling Brandon Andrews (Spalding 2nds).

Division One - Champions, Long Sutton; runners-up Welby Cavaliers; batting Joe Broomfield (Moulton Harrox); bowling Adam Hilless (Baston); wicketkeeping Michael Paige (Belton Park) and Adam Wright (Long Sutton); junior batting Dan Oldfield; junior bowling Steven Milnes.

Division Two - Champions, Graves Park; runners-up Heckington; batting Mitch Griffiths (Graves Park); bowling Kevin Bristol (Heckington); wicketkeeping Mitch Griffiths (Graves Park); junior batting James Luto (Graves Park); junior bowling Riley Pickwell (Heckington) and Amelia Gardner (Spalding 3rds).

Chairman’s Award - Sleaford; Umpire’s Award - Nick Law (Belton Park); League Cup - winners Long Sutton; runners-up Skegness; man of the match Barry Stanway (Long Sutton).