Banovallum’s sports stars in the spotlight

Banovallum students have performed remarkably well this year in PE and representing the school.

Outstanding achievements have included the year eight girls’ cricket team winning the county title and being regional indoor runners-up, the year 10 boys’ cricket team reaching the semi-finals of the Lindum Trophy County Cup, and year 10 girls’ indoor cricket team being runners-up in the county cup.

The year eight girls indoor cricket team.

On top of this the year seven girls’ netball team have been unbeaten all season and the Banovallum athletics team (years seven-10) have won Division Two and earned promotion.

The schools’ successes have been celebrated at their recent sports awards, which also included the year 10 boys’ rugby team claiming the best male team title, with Doncaster Knights’ Tom Hicks handing out prizes.