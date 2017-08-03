Traffic - Action needed

I wish to complain about the unnecessary delays for traffic accessing Horncastle from the South down Boston Road/South Street.

I have monitored this situation for a number of weeks now and can confirm there is rarely a long queue on Jubilee Way/Lincoln Road except on a Saturday morning, whereas traffic on Boston road is nearly always backing up every day.

Sometimes those queues go back to the edge of the town past the cemetery.

I understand the need to get coastal traffic to its destination as quickly as possible, however not at the cost of long traffic delays for other regular road users.

The other concern is that this traffic is generally larger lorries and vans, which when stood adds greatly to poor air quality adjacent to one of the largest schools in the area.

Paul Scott

Town Resident