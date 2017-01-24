Food larder - Are we proud of our country?

I am writing in response to your front page article (Horncastle News, Jan 4) about the food larder.

Can I start by praising the volunteers who run the food larder and say what a tremendous job they are doing.

At the same time I think it is a sad indication of the state of this country that people actually have to turn to a food larder for help.

It was heartbreaking to read about the woman who did not even have a tin opener.

As a society, how do we let people get into this type of situation?

I am not a member of any political party, but I think all politicians should hang their heads in shame.

As one of the volunteers himself stated in your article, I am sure there will always be people who will try and exploit the system

They are the lowest of the low in my opinion.

However, there are obviously a lot of genuine individuals who, for whatever reason, slip through the net so to speak.

Yes, I am sure some will be saying these people probably don’t want help.

But just think of the situation.

Can we really say we are proud of our country?

Margaret Arnold

Horncastle