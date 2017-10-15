Buses - Councillors should be doing more

The man from Tetford was spot on in last week’s Horncastle News when he called for our councillors to do something about the shocking state of bus services.

It’s almost impossible to get to Louth and back in the day and other services aren’t much better either.

A lot of them have been withdrawn or the times make it difficult to use public transport effectively.

Our councillors should be doing more to stand up for this area.

I’m sure they might make noises next year but by then it could be too late.

We need more buses - not less.

I honestly think they cut the buses so they can say less people are using them - and then stop the service altogether.

Andrew Thomas

Boston Road