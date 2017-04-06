Young Horncastle dancers shine at ballet and tap examination

Young dancers from the Horncastle’s Dance 10 School of Performing Arts have once again achieved a 100 percent pass rate for their ballet and tap examinations.

Over the last 17 years the school, run by Sonia Boddy, has nurtured hundreds of young dancers from the age of three to adult in classical ballet through to musical theatre.

Dance 10 awards: Grade 5 ballet- Ellie Baxter, Chloe Morley, Victoria Brewster, Felicity Lai, Grade 3 tap (front) Katherine Hogg and Lucy McMclelland EMN-170304-151548001

Special congratulations this year go to Aisha Pell who has not only received a distinction for her Grade 8 Ballet, but also successfully auditioned for the prestigious Italia Conti dance school.

Results were:

Ballet: Grade 8 - Aisha Pell (distinction); Grade 5 - Ellie Baxter, Victoria Brewster, Felicity Lai (merit), Chloe Morley (pass); Grade 4 - Hayley Capel (distinction), Caitlin Morley, Rosie Peckham, Moira Cutting, Erin Jeffery, Ella Taylor (merit), Phoenix VanLandeghem (pass); Grade 3 - Katherine Hogg, Lucy McClelland (merit); Grade 2 - Jorja Weir (distinction), Eliza Green, Leah Berry, Abigail Hickling (merit); Christina Holmes (pass); Primary - Hermione Hawkins, Laila Brown (distinction), Sophie Berry (merit).

Tap: Grade 6 - Ellie Baxter, Victoria Brewster (merit), Chloe Morley (pass); Grade 4 - Erin Jeffery (distinction), Hayley Capel, Moira Cutting (merit); Grade 3 - Lucy McClelland (distinction), Katherine Hogg, Chloe Pickering (merit); Grade 1 - Rosie Baxter, Emilia Thornalley, Holly Hoyle, Abigail Hickling (merit).

Dance 10 awards: Grade 1 tap- Holly Hoyle, Abigail Hickling, Rosie Baxter, Emilia Thornalley. EMN-170304-151610001

Dance 10 also had some fun over the weekend by holding a Red Nose ballet class where the students taught their parents everything from plies to pirouettes.

The event raised more than £100 for the charity.

For details on all that Dance 10 has to offer contact Sonia Boddy on 01507 524740, email thedancehouse@tiscali.co.uk or log on to www.dance10.co.uk.

Dance 10 awards: Primary Ballet, from left, Laila Brown, Sophie Berry and Hermione Hawkins. EMN-170304-151558001

Dance 10 awards: Grade 4,5,8 ballet- from left, Ella Taylor, Ellie Baxter, Hayley Capel and Aisha Pell. EMN-170304-151535001