Wragby is being lit up again this festive seson with another wonderful display at the home of Derek and Jean Turner in Louth Road. Derek, a retired electrical engineer, single-handedly sets up the entire display.

It is always a popular attraction for locals and visitors to the county.

Last year, the magnificent display raised £1,096 for St Barnabas Hospice and this year the couple will again be collecting donations for the Lincoln hospice. Photo: John Edwards