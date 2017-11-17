Video: Combined fire and ambulance station unveiled

Fire and ambulance crews in Louth took part in an emergency drill this afternoon to mark the opening of the new combined station - the first in Lincolnshire.

Distinguished guests were given a tour of the Eastfield Road station, plus the opportunity to observe how the two crews would work together to deal with an emergency situation - in this case, a simulated house fire.

The simulation of a house fire, and the aftermath, at Louth's combined station.

Victoria Atkins MP was invited to cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the new combined station, in her first public appearance in the constituency since her promotion to a ministerial role last week.

Chiefs from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Lincolnshire County Council all spoke enthusiastically of how the combined station had operated successfully since the EMAS team has moved in at the beginning of November.

The Eastfield Road station is the first 'combined' station in Lincolnshire - and one of the first in the country - with more expected to be rolled out elsewhere in the coming months and years.

There will be approximately 50 staff based at the station, including 25 members of EMAS crew (ambulance staff and paramedics) and 25 fire staff (full-time and retained).

The unveiling of the new station coincided with 'Blue Light Day', which celebrates the work of all emergency service personnel.

Pick up next week's Louth Leader for the full story and more pictures from the day.