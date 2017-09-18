Victoria Atkins: ‘Why I voted for Brexit Bill’

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, voted with the government in support of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill last week - declaring that it was ‘a promise made and a promise kept’.

During the two-day debate, Ms Atkins emphasised the duty on government to pursue a smooth withdrawal from the European Union, for ‘the sake of citizens and businesses alike’.

Victoria Atkins MP.

She supported the government’s approach of adopting European Union law into British law through this Bill, enabling Parliament to play ‘a very active role in deciding which laws it likes and which it does not’ in the future.

She went on to highlight the enormity of transferring 40 years of EU law into the British legal system, and claimed that opponents to the Bill had not suggested an alternative approach.

During the debate, Victoria said: “In 2015, I stood on a manifesto commitment that I would support the Conservative Government in holding a referendum and then in honouring its result.

“Tonight, I will vote to repeal the 1972 Act and to start the smooth process of transition. It is a promise made and a promise kept.

“We in this House are often accused of not keeping our promises, but this is a promise that I feel morally and democratically obliged to keep, and keep it I will.”