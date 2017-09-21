Victoria Atkins MP to host second jobs fair

Victoria Atkins MP will host her second Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair in Louth on Friday (September 22).

It will be held at the British Legion Hall in Northgate from 10.30am to 2pm.

A wide range of job and apprenticeship opportunities will be on offer during the day, including those in engineering, hospitality and leisure, the care sector and the Armed Forces. Schools and colleges have been invited.

Ms Atkins said: “I am looking forward to welcoming job seekers to this year’s fair. The event will help to increase employment locally, improve skills and encourage businesses to expand.

“There are many talented people looking for work in Louth and Horncastle - and successful businesses looking for staff. I want to put the two together. Please come along if you are seeking work, or would like help to develop your career.”

Email victoria@victoriaatkins.org.uk for details.