Sunken stretch of the A153 at Tattershall Bridge to be closed for repairs

The A153 at Donna’s Corner, Tattershall Bridge, will be fully closed from Monday to Sunday next week while the road is resurfaced.

Lincolnshire highways department officials say this will involve deep structural repairs and the placing of a metal reinforcement mesh within the road, and then the final resurfacing.

It will then be closed overnight between 7pm to 6am, from Monday October 31 to Sunday November 6, while the resurfacing is completed, and will be reopened to traffic during the daytime.

Steve Brooks, senior project leader said: “This is the second, and final stage of a two stage process to repair this road; having done the stabilisation work beneath the surface earlier this year. This section of road had deteriorated as the land had settled beneath it. Earlier this year we injected a resin beneath the surface to compact and stabilise the foundations. This second stage will remove the failed, undulating surface and rebuild the road, providing a much improved running surface for many years to come.

“We will do our best to maintain access for residents and businesses throughout the closure, but due to the nature of the works, there may be occasional delays.

“A fully signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of all closures, and we’d ask that drivers allow extra time for their journeys.”