Police tell motorists ‘drive to the road and weather conditions’ after man has ‘miracle escape’ after crashing new £200,000 Ferrari

Police have again pleaded with motorists to drive to the road and weather conditions after a Ferrari driver had a “miracle escape” when his £200,000 supercar careered off the and burst into flames in a field - after owning it for just an hour.

The driver lost control of the high-performance Ferrari 430 Scuderia before the car “went airborne and burst into flames” in the wet conditions, but walked away with just cuts and bruises.

It went 50 metres down a bank and ended up in a field, where it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.

In a statement police added: “Officers asked the driver what sort of car he ‘had’ to which he replied ‘It was a Ferrari’.

“Detecting a sense of damaged pride he then said ‘I’ve only just got it, picked it up an hour ago’.”

They added: “Over the past couple of weeks there has been a number of collisions where driving styles have not reflected the road and weather conditions. Please take more care!”

The supercar was reduced to a twisted wreck following the incident on the M1 in South Yorkshire yesterday afternoon, Thursday.