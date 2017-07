A crash between a car and a tractor with trailer is blocking part of the A153 at Coningsby this evening, Wednesday July 12.

The crash involved a Ford Fiesta and a JCB tractor towing a trailer which was carrying a second tractor.

The scene of the crash this evening

The tractor has steered into the hedgerow damaging a street sign.

One lane of the road is blocked closed to the turning for Kirkby on Bain following the collision, which took place at around 6.30pm.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured.