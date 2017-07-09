BREAKING: Man arrested following crash between car and pedestrian in Tattershall

A man has been arrested following a serious crash between a car and a pedestrian this evening, Sunday July 9.

The High Street in Tattershall is currently closed after a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car.

The incident happened around 6.20pm outside the Black Horse pub. The male pedestrian has been taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police at the scene are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 353 of 9th July.