Transplant star Declan steps up the battle for his own ‘Italian job’

Woodhall Spa’s record breaking Transplant Games star Declan Bennett has stepped up his quest for more success.

The 18-year-old, a former student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle, has partnered with The Fitness Space, Lincoln to train for his next set of challenges.

Declan recently won eight medals at the World Transplant Games and another eight at the British Transplant Games while smashing several world records in swimming and track events.

Savvas Zamboglou, owner at The Fitness Space on Brayford Wharf North in the city, said: “It’s really exciting to have Declan come and train with us.

“We’re all very impressed with his recent success in the pool and on the track so we’re glad to help such a rising sporting star.”

At the age of seven, it was discovered that Declan had chronic renal failure – a condition that meant he needed a kidney transplant.

Declan received a living donor kidney transplant from his father Guy in 2009. The donated kidney enabled Declan to work towards a healthy lifestyle and return to the many sporting activities that he enjoyed prior to surgery.

He now has his sights set on the European Transplant Games in Cagliari, Italy, in June next year.

To help him achieve this, Savvas and his team will introduce Declan to a bespoke fitness training programme called DNAFit.

Declan said: “The facilities are brilliant and brand new and I’m really excited to work with Savvas and his team to see what results we can achieve. I’m particularly interested in what the DNAFit results will tell me about my current health.

“I hope I can attain some new personal bests and whatever medals that I can get will be a bonus. I’m hoping to build up more core strength and increase my power to enable me to improve my times.”

Declan is currently studying a BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science at Lincoln College.

He is hoping to study Sport and Exercise Science at degree level at the University of Lincoln next year whilst continuing his impressive career.