Trading Standards team up with Horncastle’s neighbourhood policing team for popular #BusBeat

Get on the bus if you want to be #scamaware -that’s the message from Lincolnshire Trading Standards who will be offering advice to passengers on the Interconnect 6 Skegness to Lincoln service between Wragby and Horncastle on Monday July 24.

The initiative, part of Scams Awareness Month, is made possible thanks to Lincolnshire Police and Stagecoach’s #BusBeat partnership, which regularly sees PCSO’s (Police Community Support Officers) using services in the Horncastle area as a way of promoting crime prevention.

“Scammers are becoming more sophisticated and are finding more devious ways of defrauding people of their money,” explained principal trading standards officer Emma Milligan.

“Getting on the bus will enable our officers us to spread the word to as many residents as possible about how to protect themselves from these criminals.”

Stuart Tweedale, Lincolnshire’s deputy police and crime commissioner, said:

“Using bus services is a great way of enabling passengers to voice any concerns they may have and ask members of the team any questions.

“It is vitally important that people who have been victims of this kind of crime to report it to the police, Trading Standards or Citizens Advice so that action can be taken against the perpetrators to stop them from doing it again.”

The national campaign is encouraging people to:

GET advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service 03454 04 05 06 who can provide advice and pass details on to trading standards.

REPORT scams or suspected scams to Action Fraud: 0300 123 2040 www.actionfraud.police.uk.

TELL a friend, neighbour or relative about any scams you become aware of.

To find out more about #ScamAware visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards or follow Lincolnshire Trading Standards on @lincsts