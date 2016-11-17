Three men charged with hare coursing in South Cockerington

Three men have been charged with hare coursing offences in South Cockerington earlier this autumn.

The three men from County Durham - Kenny Beal (36), of William Street, Auckland Park, Shaun Vickers (50), of Blythe Avenue, St Helen Auckland, and a 17 year old youth from the area, were arrested in South Cockerington on September 4.

On November 13, all three were charged with the offence of hunting a wild mammal with dogs.

They will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on December 15.