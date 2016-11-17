Search

Three men charged with hare coursing in South Cockerington

Hare coursing (stock image)

Hare coursing (stock image)

Three men have been charged with hare coursing offences in South Cockerington earlier this autumn.

The three men from County Durham - Kenny Beal (36), of William Street, Auckland Park, Shaun Vickers (50), of Blythe Avenue, St Helen Auckland, and a 17 year old youth from the area, were arrested in South Cockerington on September 4.

On November 13, all three were charged with the offence of hunting a wild mammal with dogs.

They will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on December 15.