Tesco praised for a blooming lovely gesture!

Volunteers who planted hundreds of daffodil bulbs alongside one of the main routes through Horncastle have delivered a big vote of thanks to the town’s Tesco store.

Representatives of the ‘Green Town Horncastle’ group organised the planting session alongside Jubilee Way.

They had originally expected around 300 bulbs, all donated by Tesco.

However, the supermarket sent more than 700 bulbs - and two members of staff to help plant them.

Jonathan Lincoln, from the Green Town group said is was a tremendous gesture.

“The day went very well and we can look forward to seeing the daffodils in the Spring.

“Many thanks must go to Tesco for providing the bulbs - and the staff that helped. It was a tremendous gesture.”

Mr Lincoln went on to thank other volunteers, including members of Horncastle WI who provided much welcomed tea and biscuits after the planting .

He added: “It was also appreciated that town councillor Jonathan Ferrari helped. His support has been very welcome.”

Coun Ferrari said he was delighted to help and praised the group for their efforts.

He said: “I’m sure all town councillors would welcome anything that helps to improve the appearance of the town. We also need to thank Tesco for their community efforts.”