Tattershall man, 82, banned from driving

An 82-year-old Tattershall man has been banned from driving for failing to give a breath test after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Kenneth Balmer, of Lodge Caravan Park, admitted failing to provide the specimen when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said Balmer, who has no previous convictions, failed to provide a breath test at the roadside when he was stopped in his Jaguar car on August 18.

He was arrested and taken to the police station where he was only able to give a single breath specimen, which had read 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, but was unable to provide the mandatory second sample. The legal limit is 35.

David Eager, in mitigation, said Balmer suffered from heart disease and lung problems which had affected his ability to give a sample - but he was not prepared to spend ‘what’s left of his life’ preparing to prove that in a trial in court.

He said Balmer had given up the car and did not want to go on the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course.

He was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay a fine of £270 and costs and charges of £115.