Tattershall Lakes Country Park launches Foodstock Festival of Flavour

Tattershall Lakes Country Park is spicing up its guest experiences with the launch of its first-ever food festival.

Local Lincolnshire food producers will be cooking up a storm at the Foodstock Festival of Flavour at Tattershall Lakes this Saturday (June 17) with a wide range of dishes produced by artisans including Sri Lankan spiced food, culturally infused Indonesian, selections of crumbly and deliciously mild to strong cheeses, locally produced delis, fudge and sweet treats.

Guests can also expect to be tucking into the delights of a hog roast and a giant paella, all washed down with drinks from two pop-up bars, one dedicated entirely to prosecco.

Some of the county’s finest desert chefs will be providing homemade ice-cream and a retro candy bar to finish off the menu of delights this weekend.

And all of this food can be enjoyed against a backdrop of live music as well as a programme of entertainment for the kids.

And keep your eye out for a Gordon Ramsey – well at least a lookalikey, who will be mingling with the guests and taking selfies.

Accommodation is still available for this weekend, with three nights from June 16 in a Comfort Caravan that sleeps six leading in at £219.