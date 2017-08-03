Suspended sentence for man who downloaded images of babies being sexually abused

A 61-year-old man who downloaded images of babies being sexually abused was today (Thursday) given a suspended prison sentence at Lincoln Crown Court.

Gerald Attwood was arrested after police acting on a tip-off raided his Coningsby home.

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said “The police, as a result of in formation provided to them, executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home and seized computers.

“These were examined an illicit images of children, mainly babies, were found.

“There were also searches for fellow paedophiles with whom he wished to engage in chats.

“He engaged in chats talking about the sexual abuse of babies and toddlers of the most disgusting matter.”

“When he was questioned the defendant denied any interest in children and denied knowing there were any indecent images of children on his computer.”

Mr Lody said a total of 26 indecent images, including one video, were found on Attwood’s computer.

Attwood, 61, of Stenner Road, Coningsby, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children.

Ian Way, in mitigation, said that Attwood had no previous convictions and has been assessed by the probation service as a low risk of reoffending.

He urged that Attwood should be given rehabilitation rather than an immediate jail sentence.

Attwood was given a 12 month jail sentences suspended for two years with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 60 days. He was also given a five year sexual harm prevention order.

Recorder Simon King, passing sentence, told Attwood “The images found on your equipment were horrifying.

“It seems to me that given that you are 61 and of good character custody may not be immediate.

“It seems to me that society will be better served by someone like you undergoing the requirement as set out in the probation report. I hope that this will serve as a wake-up call to you.”