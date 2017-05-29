Sunken garden will test senses at Woodhall Spa park

The latest project planned for Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park is a sunken sensory garden with special wheelchair access and a water feature.

The garden will cheer up a currently dull area near the park’s buildings and provide a quiet space for both able bodied and disabled visitors.

The planting scheme has been specially devised to include items that stimulate the senses, such as scented and edible varieties while the gentle sound of the water will provide a tranquil background.

“We have already had some donations towards the project,” explained Jubilee Park trustee Julie Pole, who is leading the garden improvements.

“We have had a visual prepared showing what the garden could look like and we’re currently finalising the planting options.”

Some donations have come from local businesses who are once again this year showing their support for the community owned and run park - a charity that receives no public funding.

Throughout Woodhall Spa, shops, cafes and restaurants are hosting collection boxes, putting up posters, making donations or sponsoring some of the equipment or facilities.

Some are also offering products or services that automatically generate a donation.

In return, Jubilee Park is devoting a special section of its website www.jubileeparkwoodhallspa.co.uk to listing its business supporters along with links to their websites, if they have one, or other contact details.

The website received tens of thousands of hits every year and will help local businesses to promote themselves to visitors - and residents.

Other major work at the park includes improvements to the children;s play area.