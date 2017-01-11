Son’s tribute to Horncastle couple who died within days of each other

The son of a Horncastle couple who died within days of each other after spending more than 50 years together has paid an emotional tribute to them.

John and Pam Northern, of Holly Close, died just before Christmas after battling serious illnesses for some time.

John had suffered from pneumonia and his wife from cancer.

Their son, also John, described the deaths as ‘tragic’ and said that if there was a ‘silver lining’ it was that he knew ‘they would still be together’.

He said: “They were an immensely kind and generous couple and very funny too.

“John was very well known in the Horncastle area, having run his taxi business for nearly 30 years and he will be sadly missed by a lot of his old customers. He loved his job and was always helping people in town, going above and beyond the normal role of a taxi driver.

“They lived a very quiet and peaceful life and did most things together.

“They enjoyed walks at Ostlers Plantation and more recently Bardney Woods and the Viking Way trail.

“They loved cats and always had one as a pet, the most recent being Penny.

“From a personal perspective, they were the most generous and loving parents I could have ever wished for and they made countless personal sacrifices to give me the best opportunity in life.

“I could never have thanked them enough and they will be deeply missed, leaving a big void in my life.

“In the last year or two their health had deteriorated but I take comfort from the fact that after 56 years together in this life, they will now continue to be together in their new life.”

John and Pam grew up in Leicester and met each about 1960 and married a year later. Alan, their only child, was born in 1972.

They moved to Woodhall Spa in 1976 looking for a ‘quieter life’, before moving on to West Ashby and Horncastle.

Initially, Mr Northern was a milkman at Harvey Dairies in Coningsby but by 1980, he had taken over an existing taxi firm and ran his own private hire taxi firm based in Horncastle with help from his wife.

They retired eight years ago.

Several people contacted the News to add their tributes to the couple.

Alison Johnson said: “Everyone in town knew John when he ran his taxi business.

“He was a really kind man. I remember my car breaking down near Coningsby,

“He came out in really bad weather, drove me back to Horncastle and wouldn’t take a penny.

“That’s what he was like.

“He was devoted to his wife. It’s sad that they have gone so close together but in some ways it seems so fitting.”

A near neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “They were a lovely couple. They kept themselves to themselves and everyone around here is really upset.”

• There will be a religious service at Alford Crematorium beginning at 11.30am on Tuesday January 17, all are welcome. Floral tributes or donations to the Cats Protection charity (Horncastle & District) are welcomed.