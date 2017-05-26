SO Festival 2017 announces full programme of events

SO Festival, East Lincolnshire’s leading arts and culture festival, has today (Friday) announced its full programme of events for this summer.

From June 27 to July 2, people across the region can enjoy six days of thrills, spills and skills from first class performers from home and abroad - and it’s all free.

'Life's a Beach' at SO Festival 2017.

The travelling festival visits Spilsby (27th), Horncastle (28th), Alford (29th) and Mablethorpe (30th) before culminating in a spectacular two-day finalé weekend in Skegness on July 1-2.

Once again, festival organisers have scoured the globe to find amazing and enthralling acts to entertain all the family – and lots of it includes local people. Southpaw Dance have been working with groups from across East Lincolnshire to create a new show especially for SO Festival. Some of the UK’s best break-dancers combine the vocabulary of breaking & contemporary dance seamlessly alongside a range of dance styles to create powerful, joyous performances.

• Meet Betty Brawn; The Strong Lady who can perform feats of amazing strength and carry the weight of two gigantic men, and the Urban Astronaut who has travelled back from the future to find out why the earth was destroyed. As he walks around as if without gravity, spinning, turning and flying, can a girl in the crowd convince him that the human race can make the changes needed to save our planet?

• Cake Fest by Simon Preston will see a giant edible map of East Lindsey on display in Skegness. Local people and community groups will be recreating their favourite landmark, building or place out of cake and putting them on the map to create a true visual feast. Save room for dessert though, as the festival organisers will need help eating the entire lot!

'Cake Fest' will be at SO Festival 2017.

• The Lincolnshire coast is a traditional seaside holiday destination for families from the Midlands. Black Country Touring, in collaboration with SO Festival premier their new show Life’s a Beach, inspired by stories captured from holidaymakers and day-trippers from the Black Country and residents of Skegness. Each story will be presented in different short performances in three specially converted caravans to transport audiences to the wonderful and eccentric world of our British seaside towns.

• One of SO Festival highlights for 2017 is a spectacular high-energy Saturday evening performance in which sparks will fly. France’s Les Commandos Percu (France) and Deabru Beltak (Spain) have travelled the world with their amazing drum and fireworks shows. Danbor Talka (Clash of Drums) is an explosive promenade performance combining their talents and know-how with a clear objective - to reclaim the streets. They performed at the 2012 Olympics, now you can see them right here in Skegness.

Lorna Fulton, SO Festival Director, said: ‘SO Festival is a brilliant event for the whole family. It’s free, accessible and all the acts are innovative, interesting and entertaining – there really is something for everyone.

“There’s a fantastic family feel about the festival and lots of opportunities for local people to get involved. I will look forward to seeing you all in 2017.’

SO Festival is working hard to support the growth and sustainability of local arts and cultural experiences across the district and looking forward to bringing you a diverse offering in 2017.

This year, SO Festival will also be proudly supporting cultural fridge events in Skegness, Louth and Woodhall Spa.

• For a full programme on SO Festival, visit www.sofestival.org/programme.