Royal Mail apologises to Horncastle area customers

Have your say

The Royal Mail apologised to customers in the Horncastle area today (Thursday) after admitting some deliveries had been affected by a ‘temporary’ staff shortage at its delivery office in the town.

Several people contacted the News to claim post had not been delivered in some rural areas, including West Ashby.

One woman - who did not want to be named - said she had attended a hospital appointment only to find it had been cancelled.

A letter telling her of the appointment was delivered the day after the cancellation.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail has had some issues with mail deliveries in Horncastle and we apologise to customers who may have been affected.

“This has been due to a temporary shortage of staff in the Horncastle Delivery Office.

“We are committed to delivering a high quality of service to our customers.

“We have put contingency plans in place, and are currently recruiting for the vacancies which exist in the office.

“Any customer who has concerns about their mail delivery should contact Royal Mail Customer Services on 03457 740 740.”