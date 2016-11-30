Road safety on the agenda at RAF Coningsby

Personnel from RAF Coningsby undertook a series of events to promote road safety last week.

The five day event began last Monday (November 21) and gave RAF and Civilian colleagues on the station the opportunity to experience a skid car, a brake test and a car crash simulator.

The team from Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership visited RAF Coningsby with the road safety Skid Car to highlight and promote Road Safety with RAF Personnel. (Photo: SAC Jack Welson RAF) CON-OFFICIAL-

There were also a number of briefings on the station to both increase the awareness of risks and what to do at the scene of an accident.

Corporal Gareth Shackleton of MT Flight said: “Road Safety is an all year round commitment but it is particularly important at this time of year because of poor weather, people driving in the dark and the approach of the Christmas season.

“Road Safety Week is a national initiative that the Royal Air Force takes part in.

“Sadly in Lincolnshire this year there have already been 58 fatalities on the roads. We are determined to do all we can to reduce that number.”

Senior Aircraftman Jack Welson (22) added: “I had the chance to drive the skid car. It was a real insight into how a car behaves, how to avoid a skid in the first place, and how to safely recover the car in that situation.”