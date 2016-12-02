Popular market trader retires

One of the most familiar faces at Horncastle’s weekly Thursday market has called time on his career - after more than 30 years.

Alan Grant ran a greetings card stall at Horncastle and Louth.

But Mr Grant has revealed he has retired and plans to spend more time with his family.

He said: “I will miss all the many people I’ve met over the 30-odd years - but I won’t miss all those early morning starts and standing out in bad weather

“I’ve had a fantastic time and Horncastle is a brilliant place with some wonderful people.

“I just hope the market survives because it is tough for a lot of traders these days.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes in the 30 years, especially recently. You can buy cards over the internet but I still think people want a traditional service.”

Mr Grant added he will also miss the friendships he’s built up with many other regular traders, although he plans to keep in touch.