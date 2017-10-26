McCarthy and Stone consider Woodhall Spa development

Leading UK retirement housebuilder, McCarthy and Stone, is inviting the community of Woodhall Spa to view and comment on plans to redevelop an area near Tattershall Road.

A public exhibition will be held on Wednesday, November 8, from 3pm to 7pm in The Seasons Room of The Dower House Hotel, in Manor Road, Woodhall Spa.

Members of the project team will be on hand to answer any questions regarding proposals.

If plans by McCarthy and Stone are approved, work will involve developing land west of Tattershall Road into high quality retirement living accommodation.

Plans are currently still at a preliminary stage and no planning application has been submitted.

Having already met with neighbours of the site, the public exhibition is the next stage of the pre-application community consultation.

Matt Wills, regional managing director of McCarthy and Stone, said: “We look forward to displaying our draft proposals to the local community before we finalise our planning application.

“We have worked hard to create a sensitive scheme that is in keeping with the character of the local area.”

Woodhall Spa has been identified as a community with a higher than average aging population, with 37% of the local population being over the age of 65.

Mr Willis said: “There is significant need for specialist housing for older people in Woodhall Spa and this proposal would help to address this housing need. Members of the community can find out more about plans by calling 0800 298 7040 or visiting www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/woodhallspa