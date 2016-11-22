Police investigate thefts in villages around Horncastle and Wragby

Police are investigating a number of thefts from villages near Horncastle.

They include a garage burglary at Horsington, an attempted garage burglary at Roughton, and a theft of a milk churn from a garden at Wragby.

According to police, the incidents took place last weekend.

In addition, a residential garage was broken in to at Stixwould on Monday afternoon and power tools were stolen.

Police says a white Ford Transit Van (NC02VTA) was seen leaving the scene at Stixwould.

If anyone sees the van - or has any information - they should call 101 quoting incident number 219 of the November 21.