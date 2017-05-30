Picture special: Medieval Archery Weekend at Tattershall Castle

With arrows flying and swords clashing, Tattershall Castle travelled back in time 600 years this Bank Holiday weekend to the late Middle Ages and showcased the power and precision of the English Longbow.

The Wolfshead Company of Bowmen returned once again to transform the castle into an archer’s encampment, immersing visitors in the world of medieval warfare, with weapons demonstrations and living history displays.

The colourful Medieval tents lined the grassed Inner Ward, with the smell of wood smoke drifting through the camp as re-enactors cooked authentic recipes for their dinner over open fires.

With the iconic brick tower as a backdrop, visitors could hone their skills with a bow and receive one to one tuition during the have-a-go archery sessions.

Activities included the ‘arming of the knight’, where visitors were shown how to put on a suit of armour and witness some of the medieval fighting techniques used to defeat a fully armoured knight, and spending time with the camp Jester learning how to juggle.

The main event of the day was the entertaining whole-company archery display, where visitors saw what being an archer actually meant 600 years ago and the skills needed to ‘pass muster’.

The informative display ended with an archery competition for the Company of Bowman to compete for the golden arrow.

With the sun blazing down all weekend, visitors handling medieval weapons and armour, shooting arrows, exploring the Great Tower and making sandcastles in the sandpit, a fun time was had by all.

Tattershall Castle’s next event is the Medieval Falconry Weekend, on Saturday June 24 and Sunday, June 25, from 11am-4pm, when normal admission will apply.

