On-line system leaves Horncastle town council fuming

Lincolnshire County Council’s new on line system for reporting highways issues is a failure.

That is the opinion of town councillors in Horncastle.

Coun Maurice Lamb claimed county council staff were ‘walking all over’ councillors .

The matter was raised at a town council meeting last Tuesday.

Coun David Roark asked what was happening in regard to complaints about parking in Tudor Park and problems with a mini-roundabout in Bowl Alley Lane.

Town clerk Gillian Mauger said she had reported both issues to the county council but had not had a reply. She described the reporting system as ‘hopeless’.

Coun Roark said Horncastle’s county councillor Bill Aron should have raised the matters with officials at County Hall.

He added: “Why haven’t you taken these concerns forward? Why haven’t you assisted the clerk? You have the direct contact. It’s part of what you were elected to do.”

Coun Aron said he had raised the parking issue with police but Coun Roark replied: “It’s not a police matter. It’s highways.”

Coun Brian Burbidge said he and several residents had also complained about issues in West Street.

He said: “We have reported things and it goes on to the ‘call centre’ and it doesn’t get actioned.

“What have you (Coun Aron) done? Please, push this.

“The system does not work for Horncastle. You get no feedback and I find it very frustrating.”

Coun Aron said county councillors also found the system frustrating, adding: “I have raised the parking issue but frankly I am not getting very far at all.”

Coun Lamb said: “You councillors are letting officers walk all over you. “

Coun Aron said he would contact County Hall again.

Satish Shah, the County Council’s highways network manager, said the system did work.

He xplained: “The online fault reporting portal is the quickest and easiest way to bring faults on the highway to our officers’ attention.

“All faults reported on the website are sent directly to the relevant team for appropriate action.

“Updates are provided to those reporting the faults when repairs are carried out. Customers will also receive updates if the fault is not our responsibility or if no action is planned.

“The portal allows for reporting of a range of faults, including potholes, damaged signs, defective street lights and missing or faded road markings.

“Timescales for repairs are prioritised by the category and use of the road and also the seriousness of the fault. More complex matters that cannot be reported using the portal may be reported through our Customer Service Centre .”