Horncastle Squash Club held the final of the Bateman Cup in 1986.

Tony Wallis (back row, far left), was representing Wainfleet Brewery at the event.

He is pictured with, back row from left: Richard Craven, Geoff Keighley, Richard Keighley and Mike Pederson; front row: Terry Dawbar, John Blakeman-Shead and ladies winner Sue Storr.

Does anyone remember these finals being held?

