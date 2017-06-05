‘No change to policing in Lincolnshire’ after London terror attack

Lincolnshire Police have said there is currently ‘no change to policing’ in our county following the terrorist attack in London on Saturday evening (June 3).

The attack in South London left 7 people dead, and many more injured.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these terrible events, including a colleague from British Transport Police, who was hurt while helping others.

“We are monitoring the situation nationally but there is no change to policing in Lincolnshire at this time.

“However, we continue to ask people to be alert and to report suspicious activity to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321, or 999 in an emergency.”