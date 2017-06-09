New extension planned at Horncastle primary school

Lincolnshire County Council has revealed it is planning improvements designed to ensure ‘all pupils’ in Horncastle can attend the town’s primary school.

Horncastle Community Primary School is situated in Bowl Alley Lane and has taught thousands of children over the years - earning glowing reports in the process.

However, there have been concerns lately that the number of new houses planned for Horncastle means the school would not be able to cope with the anticipated increase in pupil numbers.

Now, the County Council has submitted proposals to extend an existing single storey building at the school.

The scheme would provide two classrooms, two group rooms, toilets and stores. There would also be an ‘enclosed’ link to the main school building.

No details about the cost of the scheme have been revealed.

However, Debbie Barnes, Director of Children’s Services, told the News: “This scheme will provide additional teaching accommodation and other facilities to ensure that there is sufficient capacity to allow all pupils in the Horncastle area to attend their local school.

“Lincolnshire County Council is committed to continue funding and supporting local schools to ensure we are able to provide enough school places to meet the needs of local communities.”

The application has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council who will make a final decision.

Members of Horncastle Town Council’s planning committee discussed the proposals at their monthly meeting on Monday night (June 5).

Town councillors have previously expressed concern about pupil capacity.

More than 800 new homes already have planning permission in Horncastle and there have been calls for a new primary school to be built.