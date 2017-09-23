MP hosts successful jobs fair in Louth

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle, held her second annual Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair at the Royal British Legion Hall, Louth, on Friday (September 22).

The event was well attended, with hundreds of people - interested in jobs, apprenticeships or voluntary work - going along to see what was on offer in the local area.

Victoria Atkins MP speaks with the Polypipe team.

Businesses and organisations at the fair included BAE Systems, Wheels 2 Work, MTAG Composites, National Grid, Bluebird Care, Polypipe, First College Lincs, the British Army, and the Magna Vitae Trust.

Representatives from Jobcentre Plus also went along to chat and provide advice to those in attendance.

Victoria Atkins told the Leader that the event had been a great opportunity to bring all sorts of companies, large and small, together under one roof - adding that she had received many positive comments from those who attended.

Pick up next week’s Leader for the full story.