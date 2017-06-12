Man (64) pleads not guilty to harassing Louth butcher

A Louth man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment against the owner of a butchers shop.

Peter William Wright, 64, of Havelock Close, is alleged to pursued a course of conduct which involved him ‘persistently’ throwing seed, rice and meat at the door of Jacksons Butchers, in Eastgate, between February 2 and November 20, 2016.

It is alleged that Wright carried out these actions in a bid to attract vermin and ‘sully the good name of the victim and affect his livelihood’.

Wright appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court last Monday (June 5), where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case was adjourned until July 25, when the trial is due to take place at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Wright was granted conditional bail, which includes an exclusion order prohibiting him from going within 100 metres of Jacksons Butchers.