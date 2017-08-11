Macmillan support bus will roll in to town next week

A Macmillan Cancer Support bus will be rolling in to Louth and Sutton on Sea next week, answering your questions and providing advice and support.

The charity’s mobile service will be visiting Mercer Row in Louth on Wednesday August 16, and Trusthorpe Road in Sutton on Sea on Thursday August 17. Both sessions will run between 9am and 3pm.

Cancer information specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide information, and the team is encouraging anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by - whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Now summer is here, the team will also provide specialist advice and information about sun safety and skin cancer.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “Skin cancer, if caught early, is very treatable and actually has one of the highest survival rates of all cancers. Being sun aware is key.

“Our advice is to avoid sun beds, wear a high SPF sun screen with a four-star rating or more so it will block out UVA as well as UVB rays, and cover up in the sun.”

She added: “We’re also there for anyone else with any worries or concerns, no matter what type of cancer.

“Whether you’ve just been diagnosed, are going through treatment or are living beyond cancer, feel free to pay us a visit – and we welcome carers, family members and loved ones as well.

“We can provide information on a range of issues, including different treatments, financial advice, exercise, getting back to work, or what local services might be on offer for you.

“You can even just stop by for a chat, no appointment needed.”

For further information about the mobile service, visit www.macmillan.org.uk. If you can’t attend, call the charity for free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday-Friday, 9am to 8pm).